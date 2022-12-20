COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m.

Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of hit & run and tampering with evidence

The Columbus Police Department is looking for the car used in the hit-and-run. According to police, the car is a white 2015 Chevrolet Cruz with an Alabama tag reading 57A3AB1. It has damage to the left front bumper near the car’s lights.

Photo provided by the Columbus Police Department

Police say the car is believed to be in Columbus or Phenix City — maybe in a body shop being repaired and/or repainted.

“Anyone knowingly making repairs to this vehicle in an attempt to conceal this crime can also be charged.”

– The Columbus Police Department

Velasquez’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. R. Hall at (706) 225-4040.

