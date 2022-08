COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15.

Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional physician.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been notified.

