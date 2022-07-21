COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The death of an infant that occurred in October of 2021 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The autopsy from the Georgia Burau of Investigation’s crime lab confirmed that the manner of death was a homicide.

Officials says that the cause of death was due to head trauma — specifically, Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy. This refers to a decreased level of oxygen and blood flow to the brain.

The family says that the infant was pronounced deceased at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. The infant’s name has not been released at this time.

