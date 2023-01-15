COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus band is on the road to Atlanta after just one year of performing together.

The Normas set to headline at the Masquerade in Atlanta, a venue that has housed international headliners like Nirvana, Green Day, Radiohead, Weezer, The Ramones, and many more.

This will be their second time playing at the Masquerade, an experience they describe as ‘surreal.’

They joined WRBL on News 3 Sunday Morning to talk about their genesis and share more about what’s in store. Take a listen.