UPDATE 7/6/2022 8:45 p.m.: Columbus Police have confirmed that the homicide unit is picking up the investigation.

Three Columbus Police vehicles and five unidentified government vehicles are present at the scene, according to a WRBL reporter. A majority of the park is blocked off with caution tape.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus officials are investigating a death after a body was found in Benning Hills Park, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Columbus Police officers are on the scene of an incident at Benning Hills Park, on Patton Drive near Lafayette Drive in South Columbus. According to Coroner Bryan, a black male was found dead in the park on July 6.

The identity of the male is unknown at this time. Columbus Police say the circumstances of the death are still unknown.

This is an open investigation with more information to follow. Stick with WRBL as we continue to monitor this case.