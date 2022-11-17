COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden is seeking volunteers ages 16 and up for its second annual Shine festival, which will start in two weeks.

Columbus Botanical Garden Volunteer Coordinator Julie Scribner said that on average, the Columbus Botanical Garden has about 50 volunteer slots for each night of Shine. Most of these slots are for one-and-a-half to two hours, so the Columbus Botanical Garden hopes volunteers who sign up for the 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. slot will also sign up for the 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot.

“We have a number of volunteer opportunities during Shine,” Scribner said. “Some will assist our environmental education coordinator, Lauren Moore, with her fabulous education activity, “Bio-Luminescence” (aka Shine in nature). Others will assist with kids’ crafts, reindeer games, selling fun stuff at our holiday market, keeping the wood burning at our s’mores fire pits, assisting Santa (who will be able to drop by every night) and many other opportunities.”

Scribner said volunteers will also get to experience “dazzling” lights.

The dates for Shine this year are Dec. 2, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 21, 22, 27 and 28. The time slots are 6 p.m. to 7:30pm and 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here to sign up to volunteer. For more information on Shine and to buy tickets, click here.