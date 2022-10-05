COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For many, the Halloween season is about scary creatures such as vampires, ghosts and witches. But others, especially many Christians, prefer a more religiously themed scary experience. Faith Outreach Ministries, located at 1858 Midtown Drive in Columbus, will be holding its annual End of Times Journey on Oct. 28, 29, 30 and 31, beginning at dark each evening. It will feature a dramatization depicting what the end times will be like according to the Bible’s Book of Revelation.

The walk-through journey takes about 25 minutes to get through and will allow about 15 people at a time. According to Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries Pastor Dr. Veranica Word-Haynes, it is not meant to be as scary as a haunted house, although it will be somewhat graphic. There is no age limit on who can participate, and the journey will include child actors.

“What we do is we always stress to parents that if they’re going to bring small children to keep them near them,” Word-Haynes said. “But it’s up to them if they want to bring them through.”

At the beginning of their journeys, guests will ride on the back of a trailer truck and be pulled into a wooded area behind the church.

“And they’ll be taken through that area, and the tour starts as they’re coming through,” Word-Haynes said. “We kind of take them through the woods to kind of transform their minds.”

There will be about nine to 10 different scenes, including a street scene, a hospital room, a “mark of the beast” room and a judgement room at the end where guests stand before God.

Guests will not be pressured to accept Christianity, Word-Haynes said.

“There’s a part at the end where it kind of lets them know there’s still time to go back and correct some things,” she said. “And we just kind of let them know that. Then we ask if anyone would like [a] prayer.”

The End of Times Journey costs $10 per person or $7 per person in groups of 10 or more. Individuals can buy tickets online here. Groups of 10 or more are asked to buy tickets in-person on the day of the event, ideally around 7 p.m.

The End of Times Journey was originally held in 2008 in Phenix City when the church was located there. It was held there again in 2009 and was held for the first time in Columbus in 2010.

For video testimonials about this event, visit its Facebook page. For more information, call (706) 445-6300

The church is looking for actors of all ages to participate in this event. If you would like to be an actor, message Word-Haynes on Facebook.