UPDATE 4/6/2023 4:21 p.m.: Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon accepted the city’s revised severance offer.

He will receive $400,000 and other benefits originally listed in the city’s severance offer.

Blackmon will retire effective April 30. He is on leave starting April 6.

“I would like to thank Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon for his thirty-seven years of dedicated

service to the citizens of Columbus and the Columbus Police Department,” said Mayor Skip

Henderson.

Columbus officials say the mayor is expected to name an Interim Chief in the near future.

Blackmon was selected as Columbus Police Chief in 2020 after a nationwide search. Mayor Henderson says “He stepped up to lead a department during what was, across the country, one of the most turbulent times in police history. We are grateful for his efforts and thank him for his service.”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A special called meeting of the Council of Columbus is being held at the City Services Center on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Involved councilors unanimously voted to go into an executive session, with doors officially locking around 3:07 p.m.

The meeting was called on April 5 with officials stating “litigation and personnel matters” were to be discussed in this session.

The last executive session on March 14 lasted for nearly an hour when Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon presented a department-focused strategy plan to councilors.

This meeting on April 6 comes a day after Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s severance offer deadline was given by the City of Columbus.

Our WRBL reporter says the chief is present at the City Services Center today.

