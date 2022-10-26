COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services.

Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day:

Waste and recycling

Waste and recyclables won’t be picked up on Veterans Day. Garbage and recycling trucks will follow their Friday routes on Wednesday, Nov. 9. They will follow their usual routes for other days.

311 Citizens Service Center

Closed

Landfills

The Granite Bluff and Pine Grove landfills will be closed.

Parks and Recreation

All Parks and Recreation facilities including the administrative office will be closed on Veterans Day except for the following:

Lake Oliver Marina will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Columbus Aquatic Center will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cooper Creek Tennis Center will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Animal Control

Closed

METRA bus service

There will be no bus service, and the administrative office will be closed.

The Recorder’s Court

Closed

Civic Center/Ice Rink

The Civic Center administrative office and ice rink will be closed.