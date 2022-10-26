COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services.
Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day:
Waste and recycling
Waste and recyclables won’t be picked up on Veterans Day. Garbage and recycling trucks will follow their Friday routes on Wednesday, Nov. 9. They will follow their usual routes for other days.
311 Citizens Service Center
Closed
Landfills
The Granite Bluff and Pine Grove landfills will be closed.
Parks and Recreation
All Parks and Recreation facilities including the administrative office will be closed on Veterans Day except for the following:
- Lake Oliver Marina will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Columbus Aquatic Center will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Cooper Creek Tennis Center will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Animal Control
Closed
METRA bus service
There will be no bus service, and the administrative office will be closed.
The Recorder’s Court
Closed
Civic Center/Ice Rink
The Civic Center administrative office and ice rink will be closed.