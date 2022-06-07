COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Civic Center announced the event schedule for Juneteenth Jubilee and Unity Week, according to Kanise Wiggins with the Columbus Civic Center.

The first annual Juneteenth Jubilee and Unity Week begins on June 13, and lasts through June 20. The event schedule is as follows:

June 13 Proclamation & Press Conference

10:00 AM Roundtree House 1710 Buena Vista Road

June 14 Economic Empowerment Opportunity

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Shirley B Winston Recreation Center 5025 Steam Mill Rd

June 15 History Presentation

6:30 PM Mildred L. Terry Library 640 Veterans Parkway

June 16 Celebration of Art and Fashion

5:30 PM Columbus Public Library 3000 Macon Road

June 17 Food Truck Friday

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Columbus Civic Center 400 4th Street

June 17 The Color Purple

7:30 PM – Springer Opera House 103 E 10th Street Call (706)327-3688

June 18 Jubilee Day: Columbus Civic Center

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Columbus Civic Center 400 4th Street

June 19 Juneteenth Praise Fest

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Columbus Civic Center 400 4th Street

June 20 Day of Celebration & Juneteenth Bike Tour

9:30 AM Prince Hall Masonic Temple 815 6th Ave

President Biden signed legislation making June 19 — Juneteenth — a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

For more information, visit the Columbus Civic Center website.