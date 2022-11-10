Columbus Civic Center partners up with Feeding the Valley for 2022 Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Food distribution will be in Parking Lot B.

Each car is allowed one box of food and the civic center requests that attendees stay in their vehicles during the distribution.

Due to USDA food guidelines, the food drive is for Georgia residents only.