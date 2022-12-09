COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Consolidated Government has released a schedule showing what city services will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day. It will observe Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. It will observe New Year’s Day on Monday, Jan. 2. Emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services will remain operational on these days.

Listed below are the services that will be closed for these holidays:

Waste/Recycling

Friday, Dec. 23 – Household garbage or recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Monday, Dec. 26 – Household garbage or recycling normally collected on Monday will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Monday, Jan. 2 – Household garbage or recycling normally collected on Monday will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

311 Citizens Service Center

Will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2

Civic Center/Ice Rink:

Will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2

Parks and Recreation:

For Christmas, the Parks and Recreation administrative office and recreation facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26.

For New Year’s Day, the Parks and Recreation administrative office and recreation facilities will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2.

Animal Control:

Will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2

METRA Bus Service:

Friday, Dec. 23 – Will follow the Saturday bus schedule

Saturday, Dec. 24 – Saturday bus service will be offered

Monday, Dec. 26 – No bus service

Monday, Jan. 2 – No bus service

Recorder’s Court:

Friday, Dec. 23 – Court Closed

Saturday, Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. advisement session only

Monday, Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. advisement session only

Monday, Jan. 2 – 8 a.m. advisement session only

Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration:

Will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2