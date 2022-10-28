COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation went well.

“We had 20 total students in the program who graduated,” he said. “18 of the 20 wanted to be placed into the construction industry, and so we were able to place all 18 of those.”

Shelar said one of the two students who wasn’t placed into a job was moving to Pennsylvania. The other wanted to continue her education. Some of the companies the other students were placed with were C.W. Matthews Contracting, Brasfield & Gorrie, Columbus Water Works and RangeWater Construction.

Upon graduation, Construction Ready students receive hard hats, safety vests and basic tools.

“The idea is we want them to be ready to go so that when they drive up to that employer or that job site, they have everything they need to go to work,” Shelar said. “That includes the training and the knowledge, and it includes the credentials. Our program offers eight different industry-recognized credentials that they earn through the program.”

At the graduation ceremony, students wore blue robes and white hardhats. There were various speakers at the graduation, including the students.

Photo of the graduation ceremony’s audience provided by Construction Ready President and CEO Scott Shelar.

“I have been offered employment from Skyline Innovations,” said graduate Paul Jackson before the audience clapped. “I would like to thank God for making this opportunity possible. And I would also like to thank my mother.”

Graduate Farah Vest announced she had been placed with C.W. Matthews Contracting. The audience clapped. She thanked the people in her support system for being by her side.

“All of you have loved me unconditionally, and I appreciate y’all for real. I wouldn’t have been able to do it with none of y’all, without y’all.”

At the ceremony, Shelar said GoodwillSR provided most of the funding for the Columbus program. The students’ education was mainly paid for through an unsolicited $10 million grant GoodwillSR received from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2020.

“But in addition to funding, the Goodwill team has helped with case management, resume writing, financial literacy and also professional skills, and they’ve provided this awesome facility here that we’re sitting in this morning,” he said. “And I understand that the training took place just down the way in the training center. Is that right? So thank you so much for the vision and for providing the space to do the program here in Columbus.

“There’s a lot of people behind the scenes that made this happen,” said Jack Warden, the president and CEO of GoodwillSR. “Scott and I have the privilege of standing in front of it and looking like we know what we’re doing. But in reality, there’s a lot of people behind the scenes that… From the start, we had the vision to bring this program over to our campus and to get it put into place and get it up and going. And I won’t call the names because I’ll miss somebody.”

Warden thanked everyone with GoodwillSR and Construction Ready who helped put the project together. He said the graduating class represents $80,000 worth of training that would be put back into the local community.

Construction Ready was originally developed in downtown Atlanta, according to Shelar.

“We partnered with Arthur Blank when he was building Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Arthur Blank, of course, is the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United,” he said. “… The short version is that he wanted to put local residents to work on that project. He wanted local, downtown Atlanta residents to help build that $1.5 billion project.”

In order for this to happen, Shelar said the workers would have to be educated in construction.

“We actually partnered with Arthur Blank and his foundation to create the Construction Ready program,” he said. “And this was all about eight years ago, now. It was in 2014 that we started building this program.”

Shelar the program has expanded across Georgia and into North Florida.

“But the way we developed this program is what’s most interesting,” he said. “So, we actually gathered 30 of the largest construction employers in Atlanta. And we said, ‘Hey, we want to help people get the training and the credentials that they need to be able to go to work with you as an employer.’ So we started with those employers, and they basically told us, ‘Hey, they need to have this training. They need to have these skills. They need to have these certifications.’ And that’s what allowed us to build the Construction Ready program.”

Shelar said that students have to meet reading and math requirements to get into the program because they need those skills to keep up with it. The program also screens applicants for drug use because employers need drug-free employees to work safely at construction sites.

“We do a background check, but we’re a very background-friendly program,” Shelar said. “There are very few backgrounds that we don’t allow into our program.”

He said the background check is mainly to help the program identify students’ options, as there are employers who can’t hire job applicants with certain backgrounds.

Shelar said the program is accountability-based. Every student starts with 100 points. They can lose points by not meeting the program’s requirements such as attendance or being drug free. Students who drop below 70 points have to quit the program.

“It’s a tough love approach,” Shelar said. “But again, that’s one of the things the employers told us. They said, ‘Hey, help them get some training. Help them get some credentials. But the most important thing is [to] show up on time and stay drug free. Those are the two most important things to get started in the construction industry.’”

The students who graduated were Jackson, Vest, Stephon Calhoun, James Clemmons, Veronica Davis, Lakeysha Floyd-Evans, Sanquavious Galvez, Mayon Harris, Kenneth Heyward, Shamara Hoard, Tavonia Snellings, Gregory Hunter, Raymond Joseph, Davon McCrea, Vikoya Moore, Sidy Ndao, Adrienne Pollard, Paytonia Porter, Krystal Williams and Yezyre Williams.

A video of the graduation ceremony can be viewed on Construction Ready’s Facebook page.

Click here for more information on Construction Ready.