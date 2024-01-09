COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The future of a longtime Columbus bakery has been saved following an abrupt decision to close shortly after the new year.

Jan. 2, longtime owners of Columbus Corner Bakery Martha Hart and Joseph Dellascio decided to shut the doors after more than 20 years of business.

“Me and Joseph [are] not getting any younger. Our staff, some of them had to leave for better insurance options,” former owner Martha Hart told WRBL. “That’s totally understandable. I felt like without the team that we [had], I couldn’t produce what our best quality was. I didn’t want to give the public something that wasn’t us.”

Hundreds of customers flooded the announcement on Facebook, including Columbus native Kara Morris.

“I saw the Facebook post where it said the bakery’s up for sale. And I jokingly, because my husband and I are constantly looking for ways to invest in new businesses to grow, I jokingly said this would be fun,” incoming Columbus Corner Bakery Owner Kara Morris said. “It’d be a next step for us. And I said, ‘you know, it’s a pipe dream.’ And he said to me, ‘that’s not a pipe dream. Let’s make it happen.’ So, it was just sort of a very quick decision and off it went.”

Kara and her husband Philip Morris are no strangers to the food industry. The two ran a confectionary out of their home for several years operating under a cottage food license. Some may even be familiar with their items branded “Bliss Bites” sold in Bluebelle Mercantile, a local vendor shop.

“The retail food kitchen was really the next step for us,” Kara said.

By Jan. 4, Kara and Philip stepped in to continue the legacy of the beloved bakery.

“I’m confident that we can make this a success and not just do what they did but carry the legacy into the future and build on it,” Philip said. “That’s my goal more than anything, is to hold true to what they did and then take what we can do to make it even better, whether it’s just some new products coming in from recipes that my wife has created or new strategies for business.”

New strategies with the help of the Morris’ business partner, Andrew McCrory.

“I’m going to be helping with the marketing strategy. There are different ways that we can let everybody know more about not only what Columbus Corner Bakery has done, but where the future’s going,” McCrory said. “I know it’s exciting to jump in at this point and I know there’s a lot of things that we’ve been discussing that they’re going to be excited to see.”

While the team plans on incorporating some new items and staff members down the line, they still plan on keeping in touch with the Columbus Corner Bakery’s roots. To help maintain that blended vision, Hart has decided to stay on staff decorating cakes the same way Columbus has grown to love.

“I couldn’t be happier. I’m excited for the new couple. I think it’s going to be awesome. We’re trying to keep everything the way it was before, just with new people that are younger and have more energy,” Hart shared. “So hopefully it will be awesome. I think it will be.”

“Columbus Corner Bakery over the past 20 years has been a fixture on the celebration table of Columbus area families,” Kara ensured. “We want to continue to be the fixture on the celebrations, you know, big life moments for all the family members who have grown to know the taste and the experience of a Columbus Corner Bakery cake.”

As the team moves forward, they all share their gratitude to the longtime customers from Columbus who helped keep their doors open.

“I really appreciate all the support, all the Facebook posts. It warms my heart to see that people really love us that much. So, all I can say is, thank you,” Hart said.

“I said to someone the other day, we absolutely would not have had the courage to step up and do this had we not seen the absolute overflow of love and affection for Columbus Corner Bakery, the baked goods that have come from it, and the legacy,” Kara shared. “We’ve had so many people say, ‘we’ve gotten our cakes for our kids, for all 18 years of their birthdays. Please, please continue.’ It makes us look forward to serving the community in a very special way.”

A grand re-opening is in the works for Jan. 27.

Plus, in the near future, Columbus Corner Bakery is looking to expand by bringing on some front of house help, a part-time decorator, and additional bakers.