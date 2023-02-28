COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus councilors are meeting tonight to address a variety of personnel matters — one of which may be Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

There are 18 people on tonight’s agenda, with topics ranging from public safety to an increase in crime under current leadership, which is especially under fire after a Jensen Hughes study found leadership and transparency issues in the Columbus Police Department.

