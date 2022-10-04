COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Domestic Violence Roundtable is holding a candlelight vigil in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The vigil will be on Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m., in Woodruff Riverfront Park.

This service is organized by Domestic Violence Roundtable — a non-profit organization with the objective to “educate and provide leadership to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit to effectively respond to the issues associated with domestic violence.”

Before the vigil, Hope Harbour is sponsoring a walk that begins at Country’s Barbeque on Broadway and finishes at Woodruff Riverfront Park. Registration for the walk begins at 5 p.m. the day of.

The candlelight vigil is one of various events organized in observation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A full calendar can be viewed below.

For more information, visit the Domestic Violence Roundtable website.