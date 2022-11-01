COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It is currently in need of volunteers in the following areas throughout the week:

Clothing bank

Food bank

Administration

Facility organization

Case management

CDC Executive Director Beatrice Allen estimated that between 20 and 30 volunteers are needed for these areas. She said that the CDC has needed significantly more volunteers since around May.

“This need has been growing because of the fact that our services have expanded,” she said. “So we’re now providing case management services throughout the month and then also servicing clients throughout the month.”

In the past, CDC only provided its services every third Saturday, giving out resources such as bags of groceries, meals, clothing, hygiene products and hair care.

Volunteers are also needed for upcoming holiday events, which are a Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 19, another holiday meal on Dec. 18 and a toy drive in December. Allen said about 60 volunteers are needed for each of these.

As for the Thanksgiving meal, Allen provided a volunteering schedule. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the CDC will pick up canned goods from North Columbus Elementary School and Brookstone School. Volunteers will help unload the truck at 11 a.m. On Friday, Nov. 18, volunteers will start bagging food at 11 a.m. On Saturday, Nov. 19, volunteers are asked to be at the CDC at 10 a.m.

There are several ways to sign up to volunteer for the CDC. You can visit its website, www.columbusdreamcenter.com, email Allen at bcallen@columbusdreamcenter.com or call (706) 565-9969 or (706) 604-0332.

During the pandemic, the CDC served its Thanksgiving meals to-go.

“But this month, I will be opening the center so that we can have family-style meals,” Allen said. “And the reason being is that within the last couple weeks, we’ve served about five homeless mothers with three to five children that were living in the car. And because of that, I want to be able to provide them with the opportunity that they can sit down, and they can eat a Thanksgiving meal with their children.”

Allen said the meals will be open to the community and that no one will be turned away. Visitors may opt to get their meals to-go.