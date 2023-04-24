COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The man accused of killing a Columbus woman after a high-speed chase on Sunday now sits behind bars.

Tyrone Vaughn, 20, was arrested and charged with the following:

Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree

Homicide by vehicle in 2nd degree

Possession of a firearm or knife

Fleeing or attempting to elude

DUI- driving under the influence

Theft by receiving stolen property

Willful obstruction of law enforcement

Hit and Run: Duty of driver to stop

Reckless driving

Failure to obey signs or construction

Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission

Speeding

Failure to maintain lane

Too fast for conditions

Failure to obey stop sign

Georgia State Patrol was involved in the high-speed chase Sunday. Based on our previous reports, Vaughn’s car rear-ended a Buick ultimately killing the passenger, Veronica Shipp, 46.

Monday, Chief Judge of Recorders Court David Ranieri continued Vaughn’s preliminary hearing to May 3. Before continuing his hearing, Recorders Court Assistant District Attorney Nick Hud said the state was requesting Vaughn’s charges to be upgraded to murder.

Public Defender Sheneka Terry said Vaughn would be seeking higher counsel and asked the hearing to be continued as she would not be representing him.

WRBL has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information on the cause of the chase and details surrounding Vaughn’s arrest. We will update you once we have more information.