UPDATE 2/16/23 2:22 p.m.: According to Fire Marshal and Division Chief John Shull, there were no injuries in this fire although multiple units were impacted by the blaze. At least four units sustained severe damage, says Shull.

Six Fire & EMS units tended to the fire between Reese Road and Prim Drive with the first unit arriving to the scene at 12:53 p.m.

At this time, it is undetermined how the fire started or how many people were displaced by the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Gentian Square Apartments.

There is no word on any reported injuries at this time.

