GEORGIA (WRBL) — America’s Transportation Awards competition at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Annual Meeting (SASHTO) awarded the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) for its work in “The Talbotton Road Project: Capacity, Pedestrian and Transit Improvements.” This project won in both the Operations and Excellence category of the competition.

The Talbotton Road Project involved an upgrade to a former two-lane road near two hospitals, medical facilities and a university.

The two-lane road was turned into a four-lane highway with a center turn lane. This led to increased capacity, reduced congestion, improved safety and mobility by diminishing backed-up, left-turning traffic.

Connectivity to businesses, hospitals and the university was improved by adding a side-walk to both sides of the highway. This sidewalk also linked to the walking and biking trails.

“Georgia DOT’s first obligation is to provide safe and efficient transportation options to the citizens of Georgia,” said Georgia DOT Chief Engineer Meg Pirkle. “Winning an America’s Transportation Award for this project is confirmation of the excellence the department strives to achieve everyday with that commitment top of mind.”

This was sponsored by American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.