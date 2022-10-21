COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) national Take Back Day, the Columbus Health Department will be accepting unused and/or expired medications.

The event at 5601 Veterans Parkway on Oct. 29 begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off or turned in through the health department’s drive-thru.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says Narcan will be available at this event.

For more information on national Take Back Day, visit the DEA’s website.