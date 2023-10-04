COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Health Department will undergo a temporary closure as the building is repaired.

The closure starts on Thursday, Oct. 5 and is expected to last through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The Columbus Health Department provided this list of available services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. those days:

“Public Health on Wheels will be located on the lower-level parking area and will be available for: Covid-19 vaccines (LIMITED SUPPLY), flu vaccines and STD “Fast Track” testing. This includes tests for HIV, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Trichomoniasis. There is a small fee for these tests.

NOTE: PR Coordinator Pamela Kirkland says “Due to staffing shortages, the advertised COVID-19 vaccines to be given during the closure will not be available Thursday. Vaccines will be available Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the mobile unit.”

The WIC on Wheels mobile unit will also be located on the lower-level parking area. Existing clients and people interested in signing up will be assisted.

Vital Records customers can visit our Annex, located adjacent to the Department of Driver Services, 8397 Macon Road, Midland, for birth and death certificates (death certificates from 2010 – 2023 only). This location is open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and will be open Saturday, October 7th, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.

Covid-19 testing will continue as normal during this time from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and also on the holiday, Monday, October 9th.

All Columbus and District locations will be closed on Monday for the holiday.”

Anyone looking for more information should contact the call center at (833) 337-1748.