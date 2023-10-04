COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Health Department will undergo a temporary closure as the building is repaired.
The closure starts on Thursday, Oct. 5 and is expected to last through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The Columbus Health Department provided this list of available services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. those days:
- “Public Health on Wheels will be located on the lower-level parking area and will be available for: Covid-19 vaccines (LIMITED SUPPLY), flu vaccines and STD “Fast Track” testing. This includes tests for HIV, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Trichomoniasis. There is a small fee for these tests.
NOTE: PR Coordinator Pamela Kirkland says “Due to staffing shortages, the advertised COVID-19 vaccines to be given during the closure will not be available Thursday. Vaccines will be available Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the mobile unit.”
- The WIC on Wheels mobile unit will also be located on the lower-level parking area. Existing clients and people interested in signing up will be assisted.
- Vital Records customers can visit our Annex, located adjacent to the Department of Driver Services, 8397 Macon Road, Midland, for birth and death certificates (death certificates from 2010 – 2023 only). This location is open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and will be open Saturday, October 7th, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.
- Covid-19 testing will continue as normal during this time from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and also on the holiday, Monday, October 9th.
- All Columbus and District locations will be closed on Monday for the holiday.”
Anyone looking for more information should contact the call center at (833) 337-1748.