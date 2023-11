COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A festive market returns to Columbus in a few weeks.

The second annual Holly Jolly Market will hit the 1000 to 1100 blocks of Broadway on Saturday, Dec. 9. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

Local vendors with holiday-themed items, jams, baked goods, jewelry and more will be available.

Tuba Christmas will be playing live music and Santa will be there for photos.

Anyone interested in being a vendor can apply on the website.