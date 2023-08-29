UPDATE 8/29/23 14:43 p.m.: WRBL is receiving new details about a house fire on Tuesday morning at Morgan Drive and Mathew Street.

Columbus Fire & EMS received the call at 11:38 a.m.

According to first responders, the one individual in the house was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was treated on the scene for overexertion.

In total, seven engines and 22 firefighters responded to the scene.

The house has extensive heat and fire damage, Columbus Fire & EMS told WRBL.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire & EMS is present at a housefire in south Columbus.

Our WRBL reporter captured this photograph around 12:30 p.m. on Morgan Drive:

No word on injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.