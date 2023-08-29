UPDATE 8/29/23 14:43 p.m.: WRBL is receiving new details about a house fire on Tuesday morning at Morgan Drive and Mathew Street.
Columbus Fire & EMS received the call at 11:38 a.m.
According to first responders, the one individual in the house was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
A firefighter was treated on the scene for overexertion.
In total, seven engines and 22 firefighters responded to the scene.
The house has extensive heat and fire damage, Columbus Fire & EMS told WRBL.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire & EMS is present at a housefire in south Columbus.
Our WRBL reporter captured this photograph around 12:30 p.m. on Morgan Drive:
No word on injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.