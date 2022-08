COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus agencies are tending to multiple house fires on Whippoorwill Lane off of St. Marys Road.

WRBL received notice of the fires at around 8:15 p.m.

Columbus Fire & EMS were still on the scene, tending to the fires as of 8:40 p.m.

Smoke visible from 13th Avenue in Columbus, Ga.

