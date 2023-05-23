COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday morning, a Columbus husband accused of killing his wife in 2022 made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court.

Christopher Binns, 52, is charged in connection to the murder of his wife Kerry Binns, 50. He entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge Tuesday morning.

One sergeant with the Columbus Police Department testified the autopsy report showed Kerry died of blunt force injury to the head, including a skull fracture and three-quarters inch laceration.

During a custodial interview with CPD, Christopher claimed Kerry had fallen and hit her head the night before her death and was conscious up until the next day.

Christopher did call police on Nov. 17, 2022, stating his wife had fallen. Once officials arrived, she was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

An arrest warrant was not issued for Christopher until May 4 of this year. He was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Kansas on May 11 and extradited back to Columbus last Friday where he was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Kerry’s friends and family filled the courtroom Tuesday morning. An attorney based out of Birmingham released the following statement on their behalf.

“The family of the late Kerry Casey Binns expresses its appreciation of law enforcement efforts to bring Christopher Binns to justice. Domestic violence in any form is tragic, but it is especially horrific when the result is murder. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800)799-7233 for help. The family asks for privacy as they continue to grieve their loss.” Statement from Attorney Josh Hayes on behalf of Kerry Binns’ Family

Christopher’s attorney denied commenting to WRBL. The case was bound over to Superior Court, Christopher was ordered to be held without bond.

