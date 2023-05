COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some interstate ramps in Columbus will close on Wednesday as overhead signs are changed from Fort Benning to Fort Moore, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The work will impact Interstate 185 at Southbound exit 10 on May 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The GDOT advises drivers to expect delays, drive cautiously and slow down while driving through the area.