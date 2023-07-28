COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man accused of stabbing his 77-year-old grandmother to death made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

In the courtroom, Columbus Police Department Detective Danielle Danforth told a Recorder’s Court judge what authorities believe happened at the Wedell Drive home.

Police say on Monday afternoon, Gregory Wharton, Jr., beat his mother and brother after becoming furious over an artist on TV.

Wharton’s mother and brother ran to the bedroom. Wharton then climbed through a window to enter the bedroom and started destroying surrounding items.

The mother and brother called 911.

When police arrived, Wharton was seen running out the back door. Just inside the front door, police found Wharton’s grandmother, Lystra Lewis, dead with two stab wounds to her neck.

Authorities say a puppy dog was also killed.

On Wednesday, almost two full days after the stabbing, Wharton was captured in southern Harris County — about six miles from the murder scene.

When police discovered Wharton, he had changed outfits, but still had bloody clothes in his possession. Police say the underwear he was wearing also had blood on them.

WRBL spoke with District Attorney Stacey Jackson after the court hearing. Here’s what he had to say.

“Well, I just interpreted the facts as she stated in court, that there’s probable cause evidence that he stabbed… he’s responsible for stabbing the victim in this case,” Jackson said. “Once you put everything together, all the circumstantial evidence and direct evidence, I think it’s pretty clear.”

Judge Alonza Whitaker ordered Wharton be held without bond on the murder charges. A $2,500 dollar bond was set on the animal cruelty charge.