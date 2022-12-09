UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus.

Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning.

Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November.

Henry’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, Bryan said.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL News 3 that he is working a death investigation not far off Moon Road in North Columbus.

The body of a male was discovered in a pond behind Calvary Christian School, Bryan said.

The identification of the deceased has not been released. Calvary Christian School sent an email to parents alerting them of the situation.

“This morning the administrative staff discovered a deceased body on the property behind the administrative building located at 7201 Moon Road. Police and first responders are on the scene. At this time all CCS students, faculty, and staff have been accounted for. There is no indication that this is related to any CCS student, staff, or family. Please be in prayer for our community and the family of the deceased at this time.“

– Calvary Christian Headmaster Jim Koan

Koan says the body was discovered on a portion of campus where no children or students were present.

There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on any new developments.