COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Eight years ago today, a Columbus man left to go on his routine walk and was never seen again.

Joe Akridge was 53 when he was last reported seen in the area of Amber Drive on March 28, 2015.

Investigations reveal Akridge was headed to a Dollar General near his home that day, but he never returned home.

Akridge’s family continues to search for him. They’ve attended several ‘March for the Missing’ events, among others to raise awareness about his disappearance.

Last Monday, his family attended a ‘Gathering for the Missing’ event, organized by Sarah King-Kemp, sister of Erin Collier who disappeared five years ago.

Kemp says she sees the same faces when organizing such events. She says the families left behind come together to support one another in their continued search.

“The communication and understanding that we understand with each other,” Kemp said. “It’s sad that that’s the way we had to come together as a whole. But if we don’t come together as a whole, then who will?”

Police say Akridge is mentally impaired and operates on a third-grade cognitive level.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victim’s Unit at (706) 653-3449 or call 911.

