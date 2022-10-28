COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, a Columbus man pled guilty to the 2019 stabbing death of his wife in their Dorsey Drive home.

WRBL reporter Chuck Williams was in the emotional court hearing as Marcus King, 42, entered his plea in the murder of DeAnn King.

Superior Court Judge Joe Bush sentenced King to life in prison with the possibility of parole on a plea deal to one count of malice murder.

The victim’s family has waited three and a half years for this day. And that wait made the moment no less painful.

DeAnn King’s sister, Chavala Robinson told her former brother-in-law, Marcus King, she had no energy for him and she hoped he was tortured for what he did to her sister.

“He took the part away from us that gave us joy,” said Robinson.

Of the sentenced handed down to Marcus King Friday morning, Robinson said it is a small comfort that at least he will be off the streets for three decades.

“We are not comfortable with the sentence, but we are just thankful that he will have to serve a minimum of 30 years,” said Robinson.

Marcus King did not comment about the what happened on May 25, 2019. He stabbed his wife to death, ran out of the house, confessed to the murder to bystanders and was taken into custody by police a short time later.

“I hope he understands what he has done. There is no taking back when you take someone’s life. You don’t have the power to give it back,” said DeAnn King’s mother, Gloria Champion.

Champion said the relationship between her late daughter and her killer was a toxic one.

“She’s left him a lot of times because of the way he was treating her, but she didn’t leave him. … My husband said to me, ‘That he’s going to kill her. And there was no way we could change that. She wouldn’t come home. She stayed with him trying to make their marriage work. She did everything in the marriage. It was like he was her child instead of her husband in some ways.”

Robinson is clinging to the memories of her sister.

“She had the most beautiful smile. And could sing. She had a beautiful voice. She was loving to her kids and to all of our kids. She was the favorite auntie. All the kids wanted to be with Auntie DeDe.”

The family’s grief was compounded by the death of another loved one, retired Master Sergeant Lorenza Champion, just last week.

“Now we just lost our father Saturday. … He’s been waiting for justification to see justification for DeDe and he’s not here. But we know that they are together in heaven,” said Robinson.



This DeAnn King’s case illustrates some of the issues in the Muscogee County justice system. It touched three district attorneys before it was resolved. The pandemic also created delays.

