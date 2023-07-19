Court of Justice, Law and Rule Concept, Judge’s Gavel on The Table.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man is awaiting sentencing after he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Megail Thirkield, 33, could face a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum of life in prison followed by five years supervised release and a $250,000 fine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Thirkield is a confirmed member of the Gangster Disciples.

Around 12:30 p.m. on June 9, 2022, a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office investigator saw Thirkield walking in the middle of Colorado Street.

At the time, multiple arrest warrants relating to domestic violence had been issued for Thirkield. Police reports describe Thirkield stalking and harassing the same victim between Feb. and May 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Thirkield allegedly threatened this victim with a firearm, including pointing the gun at the victim’s head and firing several shots into the air. Thirkield also allegedly attacked the victim, sometimes in the presence of the victim’s children.

The MCSO investigator watched Thirkield go into a home. Law enforcement entered the house to find Thirkield hiding under a pile of clothes.

Thirkield was taken into custody in possession of a semi-automatic Glock pistol with 20 rounds. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this firearm was linked to domestic violence incidents through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

This case was investigated by the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).