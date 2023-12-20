COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man is set to serve 189 months behind bars after previously pleading guilty to gun and drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

Quintavius Harrow a.k.a. “Cootie,” 31, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a machine gun on Aug. 15.

According to court documents, the FBI and DEA made a controlled purchase of meth from Harrow using a confidential source (CS) in mid-March of 2022.

While the transaction was being made, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harrow sold the CS two bags with a total of 498 grams of meth. He was also filmed in possession of an AR-15.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a trap house at Coolidge Avenue in April of that year, where meth was sold to the CS about a month before.

A variety of illegal drugs and several firearms were found in the house. In a back bedroom, officers found the AR-15 Harrow reportedly had on March 18. The gun had no known manufacturer or visible serial number. It had a large capacity magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The gun was equipped with an auto sear able to convert the pistol into a machine gun. FBI also determined it to be a “ghost gun,” meaning an untraceable firearm firearm assembled by a person using different gun components.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says keeping ghost guns off the streets is one of his office’s priorities.

“Quintavius Harrow carried a self-made and untraceable machine gun—a so-called ‘ghost gun’—while distributing methamphetamine, a dangerous combination for the Columbus community,” said Leary. “Combating gun violence and preventing ghost guns from hitting our streets remains a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners.”

Back on March 6, CPD officers were surveilling around Elizabeth Canty Apartments. Officers saw multiple people near a vehicle, one of which was Harrow.

When officers approached, Harrow walked away and discarded a yellow container with meth inside as well as a stolen semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Harrow was arrested with a digital scale said to have marijuana residue and $436 in cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harrow has a criminal history consisting of robbery by intimidation and use of a gun with an altered identification mark. Those incidents were in Muscogee County and Chattahoochee County.

This case was investigated by FBI, DEA, the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department, with assistance from GBI.