COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Nov. 29, a Columbus man was sentenced to 130 months in prison on armed drug trafficking charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Bobby Thomas, 25, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Officials say Thomas is a member of the Crips gang, as well as a convicted felon.

Court documents state a Columbus Police officer watched a Facebook Live where Thomas was holding a tan handgun in a stolen car.

At the end of the video, Thomas stated he was going to the Peachtree Mall.

Officers went to the mall parking lot to locate the stolen vehicle. Thomas was taken into custody after an on-foot pursuit.

The passenger seat of the car was bloody and the car had bullet damage.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded tan Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a 31-round magazine.

On Sept. 15, 2021, arrest and search warrants were executed for Thomas by Columbus Police officers and FBI agents. Thomas was taken into custody.

Officers found the following:

.45 caliber pistol with magazine

Glock 23.40 caliber pistol with extended magazine and ammunition

KelTec, 9mm rifle with magazine

Seven additional ammunition magazines

Plastic bag with various caliber rounds

Box of .40 caliber ammunition.

Along with this, heroin and drug distribution items were found.

“Thomas has a criminal history to include a felony conviction for methamphetamine possession; it is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms.”

– The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Georgia

Thomas’ prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the FBI.