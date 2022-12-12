Above, Danny Ginter presents his traveling trunk to fourth graders as part of the Sons of the American Revolution.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finding out you have cancer can be the scariest event of your life. But Danny Ginter said he wasn’t that scared when he found out he had bladder cancer in 2019. Before and after having cancer, Danny was and is heavily involved in the Columbus community. This is the story of how he beat cancer and continues to live his life to the fullest.

Danny has always been a busy man. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1992 and taught in the Muscogee County School District for about 20 years.

“I taught students with disabilities,” he said. “I taught high school, middle school and elementary.”

Danny was also a coach.

“They wanted me more as a coach in some of the schools than they did as a teacher,” he said.

In his time as a coach, he coached cross country, junior varsity baseball, junior varsity girls basketball, track and volleyball.

Before he had cancer, Danny worked as a substitute teacher for 10 years. He also coached volleyball for free at St. Luke School.

Sara Ginter, Danny’s wife, said Danny has visited 20 to 25 countries.

His cancer journey started in May 2019 when he noticed blood in his urine. Danny soon went to his physician, whom he considered a long-time friend.

“And he said, ‘I’ve got to send this off,’ Danny said. “And he came back, and he said, ‘You need to go see a urologist.’ And he referred me to a local urologist here in town. And then he did a cystoscope where he looked inside and saw the cancer. And then I saw it … He showed me what they were, and he said, ‘Well, we need to take that out.’”

Danny recalled having surgery to remove the cancer on May 25, 2019.

He was soon referred to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, which he first went to on May 28, 2019. His doctor there was Dr. Scott Shelfo.

One of the hardest parts of having bladder cancer for Danny was not knowing what was going to happen. He said he researched treatment options on the internet. One involved removing his bladder. He prayed that he’d receive an easier option, which he did.

“Going through the first treatment, it was kind of scary because, you know, they’re talking about weakened tuberculosis bacteria being inserted into your bladder,” he said. “And I wonder, how’d they ever come up with weakened tuberculosis bacteria? … But I asked Dr. Shelfo, and he gave me the comment, ‘Oh, I don’t know, either.’ He’s a funny guy.”

After going through the first couple of treatments at the hospital, knowing what to expect, Danny felt confident that he was on the right track.

Sara also expressed that she wasn’t that scared for Danny when she understood that his cancer was treatable.

“And then the treatment every week was not fun,” she said. “It wasn’t. But you just do what you got to do.”

Family members expressed their concerns.

“My daughter out in Denver, she was very concerned and was calling me all the time,” Danny said. “My sisters were calling me. You know, checking on me.”

“And my sister,” Sara said. “I mean, my family was concerned, too.”

Danny initially went to Newnan once a week for two years. He then went less frequently. He said he will need checkups for the rest of his life.

“I’m pretty confident that Dr. Shelfo got it all, and the treatment that I had, I’ve had good reports going back,” he said. “And he’s going to do another check in what, February? I think it’s February. And then, after that, if I’m good, if nothing is seen, then he’s going to let me go for six months at a time now. So that’s good. Or maybe a year if he’s happy with me.”

Danny said he isn’t scared that his cancer will come back. He said he’d tell people that if they develop any signs or symptoms of cancer, they should talk to a doctor right away.

Danny said having and recovering from cancer has changed him as a person.

“It made me more open and want to contribute more to being alive,” he said.

Sara isn’t so sure he’s changed. She said that living with Danny is like living with the Energizer bunny because he’s always doing something.

“He’s always ready to do whatever anybody asks him to do,” she said.

Danny volunteers for a couple of organizations and at his church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where he does things such as mowing the grass and staining benches. This holiday season, he and his church will to give winter coats to children in need.

Above, on the right, Danny Ginter stains a bench at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. To the left is his wife, Sara Ginter. In the background is church member Martin McCann.

“I just want to do all I can to make this community stand out,” he said. “And the little bit that I do is a little piece, and all these pieces kind of go together, and I think Columbus is better for it when people volunteer their time.”

One of the organizations Danny volunteers for is Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans Organization.

“I retired out of the military with 20 years, and I have a disability, so I joined the Chapter 7 Disabled American Veterans Organization,” he said. “And so, with that, we do some different charity-type things.”

Danny said money he fundraises with the organization goes back to veterans and their families in need.

He said members of Chapter 7 would soon be working with the House of Heroes to repair someone’s house.

“She has some cabinets that need to be painted, and she’s also got a countertop that needs to be installed, and then there’s just general yard work that needs to be done,” he said. “I think she’s a retired staff sergeant. Probably lives alone. Just needed some help.”

Danny also volunteers with Sons of the American Revolution.

Above, Danny Ginter teaches fourth graders about the American Revolution with items from his travelling trunk.

“I’ve been able to trace my family back to someone who participated in the American Revolution, either as a solider or as someone who provided provisions,” he said. “… What I do there is I dress up in a Revolutionary War uniform, and I have what I call the travelling trunk. It’s a trunk with all kinds of artifacts in it.”

Danny said he has two fake muskets and takes them and his other artifacts to schools, where he talks to fourth graders about the American Revolution.

“It goes along with their standards, the Georgia standards,” he said. “And we have a lot of fun doing that.”

He said he’s also given presentations to school children on field trips at the National Infantry Museum. He said that the way history tends to be written doesn’t reveal some of the most interesting facts.

“The more that we can get out about the American Revolution, what our forefathers went through, it’s very important, and a lot of kids just don’t realize,” he said.

Danny is also a member of the Bi-City Woodturners club and Paz Amigos, the latter of which helps immigrants released from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin.

Kedra Flippin-Phillips is one of the nurses who treated Danny at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta. She said she finds him inspirational.

“Mr. Ginter, he’s calm, he’s cool and collected,” she said.

Above, Kedra Flippin-Phillips holds her DAISY Award, which Danny Ginter and another patient nominated her for.

Flippin-Phillips said Danny was easy to work with, understanding whatever she explained to him. She said that in her time at the hospital, she has especially enjoyed working with patients like Danny who know what’s ahead of them and and don’t mind following their course of treatment.

“Mr. Ginter, he just rolls with the punches,” she said.

Danny and another patient nominated Flippin-Phillips for a DAISY Award, which she received. The DAISY Award website says nurses are nominated for the award by “anyone who experiences or observes extraordinary compassionate care being provided by a nurse.”

“Those are the things that give me the motivation and the inspiration to continue to do what I do,” she said.