COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 210 months behind bars after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Megail Thirkield, 34, was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic Glock pistol linked to domestic violence. The office also says Thirkield is a confirmed member of the Gangster Disciples.

On June 9, 2022, a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office investigator saw Thirkield walking in the middle of Colorado Street at about 12:30 p.m.

At the time, multiple domestic violence arrest warrants had been issued for Thirkield.

According to police reports, Thirkield stalked and harassed the same victim by attacking her, threatening her and pointing a gun at her head.

At Colorado Street, the investigator watched Thirkield go into a nearby home. Authorities went inside to find Thirkield hiding under a pile of clothes.

Thirkield was taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says was in possession of a firearm linked to domestic violence at that time.

This case was investigated by the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).