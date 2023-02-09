COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was arrested again on one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 38-year-old Robert Earhart Jr. has a “history of impersonating law enforcement officers.”

A newly unsealed federal criminal complaint states Earhart allegedly identified himself as a CIA agent in a voicemail left with the Columbus U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Within the voicemail, Earhart reportedly requested a meeting with U.S. Attorney Peter Leary as Earhart cited he had top security clearance as part of the CIA’s “protective operations division.”

Previously, Earhart allegedly represented himself as a Homeland Security Agent. Earhart is also alleged to have identified as a DEA agent when trying to free three inmates from the Muscogee County Jail in May of 2019.

Earhart was arrested at Columbus’ U.S. Courthouse on Feb. 8, 2023.

On Feb. 9, Earhart appeared before the court. If Earhart is convicted, he faces a maximum of three years in prison followed by a year of supervised release as well as a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the FBI.