COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Muscogee County men that were arrested on Aug. 16 now face a collective five counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

19-year-old Kenneth Haygood and 22-year-old Noah Towe were both arrested at their homes during the execution of two unrelated search warrants.

Haygood was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children, while Towe was charged with two counts of the same crime.

The Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit of the GBI began investigating the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material after receiving cybertips.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department aided in the search warrant and arrest of Haygood. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office aided with the search warrant and arrest of Towe.

This investigation is part of the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to find those involved in child sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (404) 270-8870. Anonymous tips can be called in at 1-800-597-TIPS, or submitted online.