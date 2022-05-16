COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Infantry Museum will host a Memorial Day Tribute along with a Paver Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 30, 2022 in Inouye Field.

The ceremony includes laying 170 pavers and 2 benches “to memorialize the fallen of the Global War on Terrorism, and 2 Memorial Walk of Honor Trees”, according to Michael Denehy, Director of Communications. This will bring the total amount of pavers to over 9,000.

Sergeant Major Julie Guerra, a senior enlisted member of the Army’s Military Intelligence branch, will speak at the event. The ceremony is open to the public.

Anyone interested in purchasing a paver for a loved one is encouraged to contact Michaela or Karen at (706) 685-5811.