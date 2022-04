COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m. this morning after a suspected altercation led to a shooting, according to Columbus Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says the victim was Michael Williams, a 37-year-old black male who was staying in an abandoned house at 343 25th Ave.

