UPDATE 4/28/23 10:51 a.m.: One of the lanes has re-opened, although traffic is still moving slowly. Motorists are advised to remain cautious while driving through the area.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is working to clear a log truck that overturned on Friday morning.

Photo provided by 511 Georgia

Police advise that the area of westbound J.R. Allen Parkway near 2nd Ave should be avoided until the scene is clear.

Photo provided by 511 Georgia

There is no word on reported injuries at this time.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated on new details as they become available.