COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the first robbery happened on Nov. 6 when the suspect showed a gun at the store, then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say on Nov. 10, the same suspect went back, showed a gun and took more money, then fled.

Shortly after, officers found the 14-year-old suspect around Ridgeview Road. He was taken into custody.

The money and firearm were recovered by officers.

This case is under investigation. Stay with WRBL as we keep you updated on any new developments.