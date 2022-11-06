COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus police are releasing more information on an October homicide as an autopsy report shows one man was left dead after being struck in the head several times.

Police say Oct. 19 around 6:30 a.m., Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency call on the 2400 block of Blan Street. That was where paramedics found the body of the deceased victim, later identified as Christopher WIlliams.

Reports say Williams had been in a fight with another male where he was repeatedly struck in the head.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office called in an autopsy for Williams. The Medical Examiner’s Office found his cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Columbus police then issued warrants for the arrest of Michael Simmons, 60, charging him with Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Simmons was arrested Friday, Nov. 4 in connection to Williams’ death, he is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, Nov. 7.