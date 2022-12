COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a fatal hit-and-run to come forward.

On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 pm., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive.

Investigation showed Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway.

Police say the driver left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal R.D. Hall at (706) 225-4040.