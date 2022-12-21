UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms a dead male was found near the Brown Avenue overpass.

WRBL will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A death investigation is underway near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Bragg Smith St., according to the Columbus Police Department.

The Columbus Police Department posted about the investigation on its Twitter at 11:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated on any new developments in this active investigation.