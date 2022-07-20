COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department collected a total of 111 guns at their most recent Funds for Guns exchange held on July 20.

Among the 111 guns, there were 71 handguns and 40 long guns. Two of the collected guns were found to have been stolen.

Like in previous Funds for Guns events, several citizens shared their reasons for turning in firearms. Some shared that they did not feel safe storing the weapon in their home. Others had children living in their homes and didn’t have a safe place to secure a gun. Finally, some simply worried that their weapons would fall into the wrongs hands and wanted to avoid that possibility. The Columbus Police Department

$250 gift cards were offered to participants on a first-come, first-serve basis.