COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is holding a hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The hiring event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will be at the Public Safety Building.

“Event attendees will experience an accelerated hiring process by completing the following requirements: initial interview, physical fitness test, written exam, and background screening.”

– CPD

Police say aspiring officer candidates are encouraged to dress in physical fitness attire.

Online pre-registration is required. It can be completed at this link.

There will also be a representative from the 911 center for those interested in becoming a dispatcher.