COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Columbus Police Department presented a check in the amount of $16,273.07 to Special Olympics Georgia at Rally Point Harley Davidson on Williams Road in Columbus. The check presentation was a culmination of the River City Motorcycle Rodeo fundraiser hosted last month by the Columbus Police Department in partnership with Rally Point Harley Davidson.

“This is just a real treat for me because it gives me an opportunity acknowledge so many groups that are all special to me,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “First and foremost, I want to thank the Columbus Police Department for their continued commitment not just to serving the people of Columbus but also to really getting involved in communities and helping them in so many ways that people don’t even know about.”

Henderson said at Rally Point Harley Davidson has been a “tremendous” partner over the last couple of years with the Columbus Police Department and that the check presentation couldn’t have happened without their help.

“And most importantly, and finally, are these incredible athletes that I had a chance to meet at the rodeo and listen to how they won their medals and all the things that they’ve accomplished. And it just is part of what makes Columbus such a special place to be, so I just want to thank everybody that’s involved,” he said.

Catherine Justice introduced herself as the law enforcement Torch Run liaison at Special Olympics Georgia and said she gets to work with Georgia law enforcement programs on a federal and local level.

“And luckily, I’ve gotten really close with Columbus PD this past year due to your local Torch Run, Georgia chief of police conference and meeting your chief of police,” she said.

Justice said the Columbus Police Department had won a “Department of the Year” award with Special Olympics Georgia for serving community members so well and being one of the top fundraisers for Special Olympics Georgia. She introduced Muscogee Special Olympics athletes who were with her.

“They’re getting ready to compete in bowling for indoor winter games that will be held in Cobb County at the end of January,” she said. “So funds raised like this helps them be able to compete and for sports… and four state competitions year round, receive medical screenings, housing and meals for our competitions. So thank you guys so much.”

Chief Freddie Blackmon of the Columbus Police Department said he greatly appreciated employees of the Columbus Police Department, Rally Point Harley Davidson and everyone else who had made the donation to Special Olympics Georgia possible.

Athlete Josh thanked the Columbus Police Department and Rally Point Harley Davidson for helping Special Olympics Georgia. He said it was great to see the community get involved.