COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In December, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) received $10,000 in grant funds from the Flint Energies Foundation, a nonprofit organization associated with Flint Energies, a not-for-profit electric cooperative. CPD recently made a post on social media about the funds.

Marian McLemore, vice president of cooperative communications at Flint Energies, said the Flint Energies Foundation gave $10,000 to every law enforcement agency within Flint Energies’ service territory.

“We actually gave a total of $250,000,” she said. “And so, it was part of that $250,000 that we gave to the Columbus Police Department.”

“We are truly thankful for the support and generous donation that was given to us by the Flint Energies Foundation Board,” said CPD Chief of Police Freddie D. Blackmon. “The grant will cover the cost of equipment that will be used for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement. This is a step in the right direction when it comes to making our roadways safer for the citizens of Columbus and visitors.”

While the Flint Energies Foundation gave the CPD the money in December, they awarded it to them in May 2022.

“Flint Energies’ mission is not just to provide electricity, but to improve the quality of life for our Consumer-members and the communities we serve, and that begins with public safety,” McLemore said in a Flint Energies press release.

“We appreciate our local law enforcement agencies and the work that our officers do to keep our communities safe,” says Joanne Hamlin, Flint Foundation Chairman. “The Flint Energies Foundation wanted to express our deep appreciation through the grants given today.”