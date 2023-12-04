COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department posted a statement addressing a former assistant chief’s passing.
CPD says retired Assistant Chief Gil Slouchick died on Saturday while surrounded by his family.
Slouchick joined the police force as a cadet on May 24, 1976. He worked in the force until retiring on Sept. 30, 2020.
CPD posted this timeline of Slouchick’s career:
• “May 28, 1977 – Police Officer
• April 21, 1989 – Sergeant
• May 13, 1994 – Lieutenant
• January 9, 2010 – Captain
• August 2, 2014 – Major
• November 24, 2017 – Assistant Chief”
Slouchick was honored as Officer of the Month in October of 1988. He was also deemed Officer of the Year during that timeframe.