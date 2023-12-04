COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department posted a statement addressing a former assistant chief’s passing.

CPD says retired Assistant Chief Gil Slouchick died on Saturday while surrounded by his family.

Slouchick joined the police force as a cadet on May 24, 1976. He worked in the force until retiring on Sept. 30, 2020.

CPD posted this timeline of Slouchick’s career:

• “May 28, 1977 – Police Officer

• June 13, 1987 – Detective

• April 21, 1989 – Sergeant

• May 13, 1994 – Lieutenant

• January 9, 2010 – Captain

• August 2, 2014 – Major

• November 24, 2017 – Assistant Chief”

Slouchick was honored as Officer of the Month in October of 1988. He was also deemed Officer of the Year during that timeframe.